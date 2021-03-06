Overview

Dr. Upamaka Rao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at The Toledo Clinic in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.