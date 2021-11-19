Dr. Bagaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upasana Bagaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Upasana Bagaria, MD
Dr. Upasana Bagaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Bagaria's Office Locations
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 892-2131
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Laureate Medical Group7823 Spivey Station Blvd Ste 310, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 996-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New patient visit. Dr. Bagaria took her time and listened. I did not feel rushed or dismissed. They ran all test right then. X-rays for a past injury and a referral to a specialist were also done at the same visit. Test results were quickly loaded to user friendly portal. Office set up is very nice and has a Zen vibe. Communication through the portal is excellent.
About Dr. Upasana Bagaria, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
