Overview of Dr. Upendra Patel, MD

Dr. Upendra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Nhl Municipal Medical,Ahmedabad,India|Nhl Municipalmedical,Ahmedabad,India and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Sunshine Health Care Center in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.