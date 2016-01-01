Overview

Dr. Upendra Thaker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Cole.



Dr. Thaker works at Mount Nittany Med Ctr Pain Management Clinic in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.