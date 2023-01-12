See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bedford, NH
Dr. Uri Ahn, MD

Dr. Uri Ahn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (154)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Uri Ahn, MD

Dr. Uri Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.

Dr. Ahn works at Granite State Neurosurgery Pllc in Bedford, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH and Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahn's Office Locations

    Granite State Neurosurgery Pllc
    4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 669-3838
    Exeter Hospital
    5 Alumni Dr, Exeter, NH 03833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 778-7311
    Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology
    31 Stiles Rd Ste 2200, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 212-9067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital
  • Exeter Hospital
  • Parkland Medical Center

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Ahn performed a laminectomy, and I felt very little pain following and after a week needed no pain meds. My PT therapist was Tyler who pushed me in sessions. I feel great and walk with no pain now.
    JONATHAN NUTT — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Uri Ahn, MD
    About Dr. Uri Ahn, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053303313
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uri Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

