Overview of Dr. Uri Ahn, MD

Dr. Uri Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Ahn works at Granite State Neurosurgery Pllc in Bedford, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH and Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.