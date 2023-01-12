Dr. Uri Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uri Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Uri Ahn, MD
Dr. Uri Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
Granite State Neurosurgery Pllc4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 669-3838
Exeter Hospital5 Alumni Dr, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 778-7311
Lahey Center for Oncology & Hematology31 Stiles Rd Ste 2200, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 212-9067
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Exeter Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahn performed a laminectomy, and I felt very little pain following and after a week needed no pain meds. My PT therapist was Tyler who pushed me in sessions. I feel great and walk with no pain now.
About Dr. Uri Ahn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053303313
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
