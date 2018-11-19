See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD

Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Mushin works at Memorial Vein Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mushin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Vein Center
    10504 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 722-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 19, 2018
    He is a good caring physician with amazing hands. He treated my spider veins and I finally feel confident in a bathing suit. Thanks Dr. M!
    Kathrine Kessler in Houston, TX — Nov 19, 2018
    About Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437182193
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • University W Va
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mushin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mushin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mushin works at Memorial Vein Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mushin’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

