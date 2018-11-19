Dr. Mushin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD
Overview of Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD
Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Mushin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mushin's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Vein Center10504 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 722-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mushin?
He is a good caring physician with amazing hands. He treated my spider veins and I finally feel confident in a bathing suit. Thanks Dr. M!
About Dr. Uriel Mushin, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437182193
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University W Va
- U Chicago Hosp
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushin works at
Dr. Mushin speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.