Dr. Urmeel Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Millennium Physicians Oncology - Shenandoah18488 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 569-2100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Physicians Oncology - Tomball506 Graham Dr Ste 120, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 516-0236Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Physicians Oncology - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 791-5530Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millennium Physicians Oncology - North Houston522 Timberdale Ln, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-5006Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
insured I understood everything, very kind, and overall a great doctor.
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1013263110
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- PinnacleHealth at Harrisburg Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
