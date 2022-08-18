Overview of Dr. Urmeel Patel, MD

Dr. Urmeel Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Millennium Physicians in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX, Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.