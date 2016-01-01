Overview of Dr. Urmi Sen, MD

Dr. Urmi Sen, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Sen works at NBIMC Nuclear Medicine in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.