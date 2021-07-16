Overview of Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD

Dr. Urmil Shukla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Heart Institute and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Texas Surgery Center PA in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.