Dr. Ahmed Urooj, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Urooj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Pear M. Enam M.d. PA11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 250, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (443) 365-4742
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Urooj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093354698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
