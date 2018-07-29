See All Neurologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Ursela Baber, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ursela Baber, MD

Dr. Ursela Baber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Baber works at BIDMC Department of Neurology in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Baber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BIDMC Department of Neurology
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 591-4350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Limbic Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2018
    It was my first appointment with Dr. (Suddiqui) Baber, and she couldn't have been nicer. She explained things in "plain English," took the time to answer questions, and seemed to be a very caring person.
    Charlie in Boston, MA — Jul 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ursela Baber, MD
    About Dr. Ursela Baber, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1932466943
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    • NYPH Weill Cornell Med Ctr
    • New York Medical College
    • Wellesley
