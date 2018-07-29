Dr. Ursela Baber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ursela Baber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ursela Baber, MD
Dr. Ursela Baber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber's Office Locations
-
1
BIDMC Department of Neurology330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 591-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baber?
It was my first appointment with Dr. (Suddiqui) Baber, and she couldn't have been nicer. She explained things in "plain English," took the time to answer questions, and seemed to be a very caring person.
About Dr. Ursela Baber, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1932466943
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- NYPH Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Wellesley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.