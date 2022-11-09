See All General Surgeons in Holyoke, MA
Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Holyoke, MA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD

Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.

Dr. McMillian works at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McMillian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holyoke Medical Center
    11 Hospital Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 535-4757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holyoke Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. McMillian is such an amazing, kind and extremely knowledgeable doctor. Her bedside manner is top notch. She made me feel like I was talking to a friend I’ve known forever. One of the best Doctor’s I’ve ever had!
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497812911
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMillian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMillian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMillian works at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, MA. View the full address on Dr. McMillian’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

