Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD
Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. McMillian's Office Locations
Holyoke Medical Center11 Hospital Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 535-4757
Hospital Affiliations
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McMillian is such an amazing, kind and extremely knowledgeable doctor. Her bedside manner is top notch. She made me feel like I was talking to a friend I’ve known forever. One of the best Doctor’s I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
