Overview of Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD

Dr. Ursula McMillian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. McMillian works at Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.