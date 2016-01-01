Overview

Dr. Urszula Rakowska, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Rakowska works at Pediatric Immediate Care Pllc in Lindenhurst, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.