Dr. Urszula Sobol, MD
Overview of Dr. Urszula Sobol, MD
Dr. Urszula Sobol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol's Office Locations
Illinois Cancer Specialists880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-4482Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sobol took excellent care of me. Diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at 33 years old was the worst time of my life. Dr. Sobol made me feel like I could conquer this horrible disease and I did. She made my treatment plan incredibly clear and answered every question honestly even if she knew I wouldn't like the answer. Without Dr. Sobol I'm not sure I'd be here today for my daughter. She is more than an excellent oncologist, she is an actual life saver. I love her and will always carry her words with me through my life!
About Dr. Urszula Sobol, MD
- Hematology
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobol speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
