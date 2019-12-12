Dr. Goswami accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV.
Northern Nevada Hopes580 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-4673
- 2 9930 Kincey Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 876-3783
- 3 711 S Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (503) 975-5295
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Goswami is an amazing doctor—very knowledgeable and thorough. She is also extremely compassionate and caring—always remembers everything I’ve told her, and follows up with pointed questions. She is truly a stellar psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- Psychiatry
