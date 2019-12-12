See All Psychiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD

Psychiatry
Reno, NV
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD

Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Goswami works at Northern Nevada Hopes in Reno, NV with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goswami's Office Locations

    Northern Nevada Hopes
    580 W 5th St, Reno, NV 89503 (775) 786-4673
    9930 Kincey Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 (877) 876-3783
    711 S Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89509 (503) 975-5295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Goswami is an amazing doctor—very knowledgeable and thorough. She is also extremely compassionate and caring—always remembers everything I've told her, and follows up with pointed questions. She is truly a stellar psychiatrist.
    Michele H — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Urvashi Goswami, MD

    Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Goswami has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goswami on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

