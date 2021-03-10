Dr. Urvashi Lal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Urvashi Lal, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Urvashi Lal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hendersonville, TN.
Dr. Lal works at
Dental Care of Hendersonville209 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 102, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 701-4740
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lal , has to be the best dentist I have found in 17 yrs! Professional, knowledgeable, kind, sweet, and best of all small hands! Her staff is great, and I have not ever felt like just another patient! Like I said the Best!!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1316469737
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.