Overview

Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med Coll, Univ of Madras, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Vaid works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.