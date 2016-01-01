See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med Coll, Univ of Madras, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Vaid works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1780840553
    • 1780840553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Med Ctr of Greater Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Med Ctr of Greater Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Christian Med Coll, Univ of Madras, India
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaid works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vaid’s profile.

    Dr. Vaid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

