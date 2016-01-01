Dr. Vaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med Coll, Univ of Madras, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Urvashi Vaid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1780840553
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr of Greater Miami
- Christian Med Coll, Univ of Madras, India
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Vaid speaks Hindi.
