Overview of Dr. Urvi Desai, MD

Dr. Urvi Desai, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Desai works at Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.