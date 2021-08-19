Overview of Dr. Urvi Gandhi, MD

Dr. Urvi Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Lake Success in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.