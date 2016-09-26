See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Urvi Vyas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.6 (7)
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Urvi Vyas, MD

Dr. Urvi Vyas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Vyas works at Inland Empire Medical Network Inc. in Pomona, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Newbury Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyas' Office Locations

    Inland Empire Medical Network Inc.
    790 E Bonita Ave Fl 2, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 447-8585
    5385 Walnut Ave Ste 34, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 465-0292
    Clinicas del Camino Real
    1000 Newbury Rd Ste 150, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 498-3640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cold Sore
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Ulcer
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 26, 2016
    This was my first visit to Dr. Vyas. She was very courteous, professional, and communicates well. She took plenty of time to address my many medical issues, and was very thorough in reviewing my previous records. I have seen quite a few physicians in my life, including one of the most prominent endocrinologists in the United States, and I would rate Dr. Vyas as one of the best doctors I have ever seen. I highly recommend her for both internal medicine and endocrinology.
    David S. in Moorpark, CA — Sep 26, 2016
    About Dr. Urvi Vyas, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730477142
    Education & Certifications

    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Pharyngitis and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

