Dr. Usama Gergis, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Usama Gergis, MD

Dr. Usama Gergis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gergis works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gergis' Office Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Usama Gergis, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548450984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usama Gergis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gergis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gergis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gergis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gergis works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gergis’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gergis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gergis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gergis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gergis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

