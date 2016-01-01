Overview of Dr. Usama Gergis, MD

Dr. Usama Gergis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gergis works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.