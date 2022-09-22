Dr. Usama Ghazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usama Ghazi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Usama Ghazi, DO
Dr. Usama Ghazi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Interventional Spine Center
Dr. Ghazi works at
Dr. Ghazi's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Rehabilitation & Occupational Med - Aurora1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0817
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghazi?
Dr Ghazi was great and helped me out with my lower back pain.
About Dr. Usama Ghazi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1023073467
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Interventional Spine Center
- UCLA/Vaglahs Pm&amp;R Residency Program
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazi works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.