Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD
Overview of Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD
Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Bulusu's Office Locations
Eye Care Specialists of Michigan Pllc2489 Trautner Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 791-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Very comfortable with the doctor and care. Hours are a bit limited and you need to ask for a detailed receipt when paying. However, I switched to her because of glaucoma and am very satisfied with medical care.
About Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043202948
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Southern California Medical Center
- Georgetown University
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan
