Overview of Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD

Dr. Usha Bulusu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Bulusu works at Eye Care Specialist Of Michigan in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.