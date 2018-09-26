Dr. Usha Chamarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Chamarthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Usha Chamarthy, MD
Dr. Usha Chamarthy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bay City, MI.
Dr. Chamarthy works at
Dr. Chamarthy's Office Locations
Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Bay Region3175 Professional Ct, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 667-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Central Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamarthy?
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. Dr. Chemarthy was caring, offered treatment options, & never rushed through appointments. I have been cancer free for 7 years. I am so grateful to her.
About Dr. Usha Chamarthy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1033215967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamarthy has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.