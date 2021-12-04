Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrahasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Millennium Physician Group
Locations
Millennium Physician Group3400 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 743-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr Chandrahasa and her office. Office staff have always been kind and efficient. Dr Chandrahasa takes the time to listen, is caring and understands it’s frustrating for a patient when they have been sick for years and have been sent around seeing every specialist with no diagnosis. I’m grateful for her patience. My diagnosis did not apply to her speciality, so I was discharged. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Usha Chandrahasa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548254857
Education & Certifications
- La St University Health Scis Center
- Nestn Pa Affil Hospital Pgm
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrahasa accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrahasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrahasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrahasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrahasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrahasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.