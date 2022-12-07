Dr. Usha Ganga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Ganga, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Ganga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with U SD Sch Med
Dr. Ganga works at
Locations
South Plains Anesthesia3610 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-3141
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganga is a great physician and she is one that truly cares about her patients. I have been very satisfied seeing her for my stomach issues and she has continued to care for me now. She is a listener, a great physician, and one who cares.
About Dr. Usha Ganga, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063458719
Education & Certifications
- U SD Sch Med
- Long Island Coll Hosp
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganga works at
Dr. Ganga has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.