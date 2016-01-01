Dr. Usha Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usha Krishnan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences|T.N. Medical College Bombay University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Usha Krishnan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil and Urdu
- 1144220120
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Westchester Co Med Center
- KEM Hosp
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences|T.N. Medical College Bombay University
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Septal Defect, Pulmonary Hypertension and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnan speaks Hindi, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil and Urdu.
Dr. Krishnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
