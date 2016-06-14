See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Usha Mehta, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.3 (26)
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Usha Mehta, MD

Dr. Usha Mehta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Mehta works at MEHTA, USHA J, MD in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Desoto Women's Care Center
    Desoto Women's Care Center
7600 Airways Blvd Ste A, Southaven, MS 38671
(205) 459-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
High Risk Pregnancy
Pregnancy Test
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Jun 14, 2016
    I LOVE DR MEHTA, SHE IS A VERY LOVING CARING DOCTOR!!!
    KIM ELLIOTT WHITE in Memphis, TN — Jun 14, 2016
    About Dr. Usha Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396778536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
