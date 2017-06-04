Overview of Dr. Usha Natesan, MD

Dr. Usha Natesan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med College University Of Madras India and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Natesan works at Vel Natesan MD PA in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.