Dr. Usha Nayak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Nayak works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Buford, GA and Dawsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.