Dr. Usha Nayak, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Nayak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Buford Sugarhill Office4700 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 125, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (678) 288-5864
Dawsonville Dahlonega North Georgia Office200 Dawson Commons Cir Ste 210, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (678) 288-5864
Northside Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 210, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 288-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Nayak easy to talk to she’s the best and her staff are very helpful and friendly most of all Dr. Nayak cares for her patients well to some it up Dr.Nayak and all her staff treat you like family and the office and visiting rooms are clean and comfortable seating
About Dr. Usha Nayak, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
