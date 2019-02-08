See All Neurologists in Sparks, NV
Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD

Neurology
3.0 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD

Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sparks, NV. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nuthi's Office Locations

    2385 E Prater Way Ste 205, Sparks, NV 89434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 356-4067
    Sierra Orthopedics
    645 N Arlington Ave Ste 655, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 770-3554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    I wish all people could talk with Dr. Nuthi!!! she is amazing in all ways!!!! My husband has Epilepsy and not knowing what our future held, she calmly explained the ins and outs of Epilepsy, and reassured us that everything will be ok! she has made herself available to all my questions and has completely stood by us through this all! Dr. Nuthi is very professional and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Nuthi she is a SAINT!!!
    About Dr. Usha Nuthi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1497722524
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
