Dr. Panicker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usha Panicker, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Panicker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Ushapanicker Mdllc2 Maryland Ave, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-9288
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is whom I trust for my health .
About Dr. Usha Panicker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437131786
Education & Certifications
- University of Kerala / Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panicker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panicker has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panicker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panicker speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Panicker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.