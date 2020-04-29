See All Pediatricians in Deland, FL
Dr. Usha Patel, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Usha Patel, MD

Dr. Usha Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Patel works at Deland Pediatric Associates in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deland Pediatric Associates M.d.p.a.
    999 N Stone St Ste A, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 738-6804

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Dr Patel Is an outstanding Pediatrician! DeLand Pediatric has provided a total of 25 years of care to my children. Dr Patel is like Family to my Family and have left an imprint of so many loving caring stories, memories of medical care provided to us. Dr Usha is compassionate and tenacious about the care she give to each and everyone of her patients. If you are looking for a Pediatrician that will CARE for your baby or babies like there own, then look no further! Dr Usha will be a Blessing to You and Yours!
    — Apr 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Usha Patel, MD
    About Dr. Usha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285799429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Usha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Deland Pediatric Associates in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

