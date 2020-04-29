Overview of Dr. Usha Patel, MD

Dr. Usha Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Patel works at Deland Pediatric Associates in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.