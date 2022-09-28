Overview of Dr. Usha Peri, MD

Dr. Usha Peri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Peri works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.