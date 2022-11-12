Dr. Usha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Usha Reddy, MD
Dr. Usha Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 295-3255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CEENTA Huntersville10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Statesville646 Hartness Rd, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 872-4108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgeable, Confident, and Friendly Dr. Reddy made the experience pleasant. I am experiencing good results from the surgery.
About Dr. Usha Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Center
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
