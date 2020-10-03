Overview

Dr. Usha Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Sharma works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.