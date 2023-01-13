Overview of Dr. Usha Sivakumar, MB BS

Dr. Usha Sivakumar, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Sivakumar works at Usha Sivakumar MD in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.