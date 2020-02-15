Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usha Sundaram, MD
Overview
Dr. Usha Sundaram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center PA29 Columbia Tpke Ste 202, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 377-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr Sundaram for years. Over the years she has treated other members of our family and extended family. She is a brilliant allergist. I know she is held in high regard by other doctors and stays very current in the field.
About Dr. Usha Sundaram, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1568513539
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hospital For Children Temple University
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.
