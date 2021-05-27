Dr. Usha Udupa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udupa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usha Udupa, MD
Dr. Usha Udupa, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Mountain Crest Behavioral Health4601 Corbett Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 207-4800
- 2 425 W Mulberry St Ste 112, Fort Collins, CO 80521 Directions (970) 221-3308
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
The kindest most gentle and understanding Dr. I have ever met. Thank you for your kindness. It's very appreciated.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
