Overview

Dr. Usha Varma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at Office in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.