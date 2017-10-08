See All Rheumatologists in Moline, IL
Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Moline, IL
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD

Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington and Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Kumar works at Arthritis Care Center PC in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Care Center PC
    609 35th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 762-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
  • Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
  • Trinity Rock Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Gout
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Usharani Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1275511974
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
