Dr. Ushir Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.