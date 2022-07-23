Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD
Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Abugo works at
Dr. Abugo's Office Locations
-
1
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 622-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Beach2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abugo?
I’ve been going to Va. Eye since 2008. Saw Dr. Abugo this week. Excellent doctor. Feel lucky to be under her care. Would recommend her to anybody.
About Dr. Usiwoma Abugo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447510953
Education & Certifications
- Central Valley Eye Medical Group in Stockton, CA
- Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY
- Bassett Healthcare-Columbia P&S
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abugo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abugo works at
Dr. Abugo has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.