Dr. Usman Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Advanced Primary Medicine in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.