Dr. Riz Khan, MD

Neurology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Riz Khan, MD

Dr. Riz Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Khan works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
TCD Bubble Test
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Embolization Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?

    Jun 22, 2020
    Dr.Kahn is an amazing Dr. His bedside manner is outstanding. He patiently explains and answers questions so you can understand. He fully explains exactly what he will be doing and why. Even in the surgery suite, he is gentle and patient with his directions and creates a relaxed atmosphere in an otherwise stressful situation. My family and I are forever grateful for his skilled hands and knowledge in repairing my brain aneurysm and saving my life, especially with our family history of death from aneurysm.I am so blessed to have found him after entering the ER with a severe migraine and being admitted for an aneurysm. I highly recommend Dr.Kahn.
    Tracy Borst — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Riz Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104835875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

