Overview of Dr. Riz Khan, MD

Dr. Riz Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Khan works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.