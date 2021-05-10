Dr. Usman Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usman Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Usman Siddiqui, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
1
Lifetime Family Physicians14501 GATORLAND DR, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 794-5397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Florida Cardiology483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 530-3893Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very busy office but very efficient. Dr. Siddique is very knowledge. and competent. He literally saved my life through his decisions for treatment and follow up. I would recommend him with no reservations.
About Dr. Usman Siddiqui, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Urdu
- 1467623199
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- St. Charles Hospital
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.