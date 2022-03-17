Dr. Usman Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Usman Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Usman Zafar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
The Spine Care Center8525 Rolling Rd Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 257-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch practice. Excellent staff. Dr. Zafar has been tremendously helpful for my spinal condition and helping me avoid surgery and manage my pain. After diagnosing me and explaining my condition thoroughly, as well as all the treatment options, I underwent two treatments and am essentially pain free. I've referred several friends and family members since. thank you!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1932402013
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.