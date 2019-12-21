Dr. Uthara Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uthara Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Uthara Mohan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Chennai Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Harbor Cardiology Inc.601 Dover Dr Ste 2, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love this doctor! She has cared for my grandson since he was in my daughters belly. He has had 2 heart surgeries so far and needs one more. She has tracked and monitored his progress since birth, even showing up at the hospital to check on him after procedures. The girls in the office are caring and love the little kids. Great office.
About Dr. Uthara Mohan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Flushing Hosp
- Chennai Medical College
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Septal Defect, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.