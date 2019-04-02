Overview of Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD

Dr. Uthman Cavallo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cavallo works at Uthman Cavallo MD LLC in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.