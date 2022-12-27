Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandemir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD
Overview of Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD
Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Dr. Kandemir's Office Locations
San Francisco General Hospital2550 23rd St Bldg 9, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (628) 206-8812
Orthopaedic Institute1500 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (415) 353-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my leg and Dr. Kandemir performed the surgery to repair it. He took a conservative approach and used minimal hardware. The break healed nicely and I'm very satisfied with the results of the surgery.
About Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Hacettepe Universitesi Medical School
- Hacettepe University Medical School
- Hacettepe U Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
