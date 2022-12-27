See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD

Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Dr. Kandemir works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO GENERAL HOSPITAL, San Francisco, CA in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kandemir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco General Hospital
    2550 23rd St Bldg 9, San Francisco, CA 94110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (628) 206-8812
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Institute
    1500 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Dislocation
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
McMurray's Test
Shoulder Dislocation
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 27, 2022
    I broke my leg and Dr. Kandemir performed the surgery to repair it. He took a conservative approach and used minimal hardware. The break healed nicely and I'm very satisfied with the results of the surgery.
    Lawrtus — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Turkish
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    1417901984
    • 1417901984
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hacettepe Universitesi Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hacettepe University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Hacettepe U Hosp
    • Hacettepe U Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandemir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kandemir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandemir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kandemir works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO GENERAL HOSPITAL, San Francisco, CA in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kandemir’s profile.

    Dr. Kandemir has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandemir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandemir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandemir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandemir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandemir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

