Overview of Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD

Dr. Utku Kandemir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Kandemir works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO GENERAL HOSPITAL, San Francisco, CA in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.